Home NATIONAL ‘Get down!’ Gunfire Erupts At New Mexico High School
‘Get down!’ Gunfire Erupts At New Mexico High School
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

‘Get down!’ Gunfire Erupts At New Mexico High School

0
0
2ec9000d0b8f4cd5a2747df61772a66c-780×480
now viewing

‘Get down!’ Gunfire Erupts At New Mexico High School

79c3eea56d4c4ec2a9f3673962d905d1-780×438
now playing

Video Key In Ex-Officer's Stiff Sentence For Killing

farenthold-blake
now playing

Ethics Panel Expands Probe Into GOP Rep. Farenthold Of Texas

lead_960
now playing

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

5a2a3c9d596c2.image
now playing

France Cautiously Welcomes Brexit Breakthrough

5a2a4d996906b.image
now playing

Pakistani Muslims Rally Against Jerusalem Move

1512721103432
now playing

Homes, Horses Burn In Newest California Wildfire

school-delays
now playing

School Delays Across The Rio Grande Valley

DQffwjuUMAAJHVK
now playing

JOHN FEIT FOUND GUILTY OF THE MURDER OF IRENE GARZA

guilty-verdict
now playing

Ex-Priest Convicted Of 1960 Teacher Murder

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

New Local Zika Case Reported In Hidalgo County

(AP) – When the frightened students emerged Thursday from their hiding places at Aztec High School, they learned two of their classmates had been killed. The shooter also was dead and the close-knit community of 6,500 people was thrust into mourning as they became the latest to feel the sting of what seems to be a routine tragedy in the United States.
Why the shooter chose Casey J. Marquez and Francisco I. Fernandez remained a mystery as detectives combed through evidence. So far, they have released few details.
Police arrived at the school less than a minute after getting the initial calls, which came shortly after the start of first period.
It was not clear if the shooter died by suicide or was killed by police. No other injuries were reported.

Related posts:

  1. Brothers Questioned In Border Agent’s Death
  2. Shooter Among Dead In New Mexico School Shooting
  3. California Wind, And Fire Danger, Hits Unprecedented High
  4. One Suspect Caught, Several More Sought After Break-In And Car Theft At Donna North High
Related Posts
79c3eea56d4c4ec2a9f3673962d905d1-780×438

Video Key In Ex-Officer’s Stiff Sentence For Killing

Zack Cantu 0
farenthold-blake

Ethics Panel Expands Probe Into GOP Rep. Farenthold Of Texas

Zack Cantu 0
lead_960

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video