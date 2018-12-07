Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

It appears plans for major industrial and job-creation project in the city of Harlingen have fallen through.

Executives with Cardone Industries have told Harlingen city officials that a planned 900,000 square-foot distribution center is on indefinite hold. Company officials cited “internal issues” but did not indicate what they are. The surprise announcement comes a little more than seven months after officials with the city and Cardone gathered to break ground for the facility.

Cardone had planned to build the distribution center on 20 acres in the Harlingen Industrial Park – a project that would have created as estimated 500 jobs. Philadelphia-based Cardone Industries is a worldwide aftermarket auto parts manufacturer and currently has warehouses in Harlingen and Brownsville as well as a brake manufacturing plant in Matamoros. Officials say those facilities will remain in operation.