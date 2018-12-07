Home LOCAL Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed
Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

0
0
cardone industries
now viewing

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING DETAINED
now playing

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

mcallen flood 2018 generic
now playing

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

ICEMAN ANCIENT
now playing

Ancient 'Iceman' Shows Signs Of A Well-Balanced Last Meal

Syrian troops raise national flag over Daraa
now playing

Syrian Troops Raise National Flag Over Daraa

DONALD TRUMP AND NATO MEETING
now playing

NATO Chief: Trump Approach 'having an impact'

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANT FAMILIES
now playing

US Says All Eligible Youngest Children, Families Reunited

FBI special agent Peter Strzok
now playing

Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent's Anti-Trump Texts

american airlines
now playing

American Airlines Bans Plastic Straws

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Nurse Dead, Husband Arrested Following Shooting Outside Assisted Living Facility

TEXAS FLAG FLAG OF TEXAS
now playing

Texas Brightens Budget Outlook But Warns Of Trade War Risks

It appears plans for major industrial and job-creation project in the city of Harlingen have fallen through.

Executives with Cardone Industries have told Harlingen city officials that a planned 900,000 square-foot distribution center is on indefinite hold. Company officials cited “internal issues” but did not indicate what they are. The surprise announcement comes a little more than seven months after officials with the city and Cardone gathered to break ground for the facility.

Cardone had planned to build the distribution center on 20 acres in the Harlingen Industrial Park – a project that would have created as estimated 500 jobs. Philadelphia-based Cardone Industries is a worldwide aftermarket auto parts manufacturer and currently has warehouses in Harlingen and Brownsville as well as a brake manufacturing plant in Matamoros. Officials say those facilities will remain in operation.

Related posts:

  1. Pharr Recognized With Scenic City Certification
  2. McAllen Waives Building Permits And Fees To Expedite Flood Recovery
  3. Syrian Troops Raise National Flag Over Daraa
  4. Rio Grande City School District Green Lights Land Access To Feds
Related Posts
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING DETAINED

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

jsalinas 0
mcallen flood 2018 generic

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND NATO MEETING

NATO Chief: Trump Approach ‘having an impact’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video