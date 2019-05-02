Giant Immigrant Tent Facility Near Donna Bridge Set To Open

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau is preparing to open its large tent facility in south Donna as part of the federal government’s efforts to handle the hundreds of Central American migrant families and children continuing to stream across the border.

The facility is to go operational this week, and will serve as a processing and holding facility before migrants are transferred to either an ICE-operated detention center or a federally-run shelter.

The tent facility, which can hold 500 people, contains separate sections for processing and detaining migrants. The holding section consists of housing areas, a medical area, a kitchen, and areas for showers, toilets, and washers and dryers. There is also an outside area for recreational and exercise purposes.

The tent facility is situated on about five acres near the Donna International Bridge. A second similar facility has been set up near El Paso.