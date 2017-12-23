Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

(AP) – From app to scanner to cart to paper bag to delivery.

Inside an Amazon Now facility, there are no robots or conveyor belts. Instead, workers push carts through the aisles to assemble orders – with crushable items like potato chips on the top. Then the orders are off to delivery people. They’ll be delivering until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

There’s no shortage of late shoppers. More people are waiting to shop, according to research by GlobalData Retail, which found that fewer shoppers had finished buying gifts for adults in the last week before Christmas this year than in the previous two years.

Prime Now delivers all year, but the holidays are the busiest. Amazon.com says Dec. 23 last year was Prime Now’s biggest day in its three-year history.