Home NATIONAL Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators
Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators
NATIONAL
0

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

0
0
ows_148243710169845
now viewing

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

afp_ve3m0-e1514038607108
now playing

33 Killed As Bus Falls Into River In Western India

KJHJ
now playing

The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting

1280x720_71030B00-IYHZE
now playing

Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself

Child+with+Police+lights
now playing

Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway

untitled
now playing

Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video

AP-Ahmad-Khan-Rahimi-Manhattan-Explosion-MEM-161220_12x5_992
now playing

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

rts178ns
now playing

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

5a3dcc2ffc7e93e8598b4567
now playing

The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine

Train Derailment Washington State
now playing

Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash

Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference
now playing

Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation

(AP) – From app to scanner to cart to paper bag to delivery.

Inside an Amazon Now facility, there are no robots or conveyor belts. Instead, workers push carts through the aisles to assemble orders – with crushable items like potato chips on the top. Then the orders are off to delivery people. They’ll be delivering until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

There’s no shortage of late shoppers. More people are waiting to shop, according to research by GlobalData Retail, which found that fewer shoppers had finished buying gifts for adults in the last week before Christmas this year than in the previous two years.

Prime Now delivers all year, but the holidays are the busiest. Amazon.com says Dec. 23 last year was Prime Now’s biggest day in its three-year history.

Related posts:

  1. French Economy Minister Files Lawsuit Against Amazon
Related Posts
AP-Ahmad-Khan-Rahimi-Manhattan-Explosion-MEM-161220_12x5_992

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

Danny Castillon 0
rts178ns

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

Danny Castillon 0
5a3dcc2ffc7e93e8598b4567

The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video