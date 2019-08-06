Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Domestic Terrorism

The FBI is now treating the Garlic Festival shooting in Gilroy, California as a domestic terrorism case. FBI Special Agent in Charge John Bennett says a domestic terrorism case requires the existence of a federal violation, unlawful use of violence and ideological motivation.

Police Chief Scot Smithee says the suspect, 19-year-old Santino Legan, fired approximately 39 rounds and was hit multiple times by officers. Smithee confirmed that Legan was wearing a bullet proof vest at the time of the incident.

Bennett says they continue to uncover digital media evidence that the shooter was exploring “violent ideologies.” Bennett says the FBI is still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.