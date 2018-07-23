Girl, 10, And Woman, 18, Dead In Toronto Rampage

(AP) – Toronto’s police chief says a 10 year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were killed in the mass shooting in the city’s Greektown neighborhood. Police chief Mark Saunders said 13 other victims have injuries ranging from minor to serious. They range in age from 10 to 59. The 29-year-old gunman died after an exchange of gunfire with police. Saunders declined to release his name and said authorities “do not know why this has happened yet.”

A hospital says five of the 14 people shot by a gunman who went on a deadly rampage on a Toronto street are in serious or critical, but stable, condition. St. Michael’s Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Najma Ahmed says three of those people underwent immediate operations to save their lives. The hospital isn’t releasing the patients’ ages, genders or other details.

Two people were killed in Sunday’s shootings. Other injured victims were taken to other hospitals, and their condition isn’t immediately available. The 29-year-old gunman was killed after an exchange of gunfire with police. Authorities haven’t released his name or disclosed his possible motivation.