Rio Grande City police are continuing to investigate a rear-end collision that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was riding an a Nissan SUV traveling on Highway 83 just west of the city limits when it plowed into the back of a garbage truck early Saturday morning.

The girl was pronounced dead at Starr County Memorial Hospital. A 34-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle remains in the hospital.