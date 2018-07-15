Home TEXAS Girl Who Fueled Opposition To Splitting Families Joins Mom
Girl Who Fueled Opposition To Splitting Families Joins Mom
(AP) – A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration’s practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother.

Alison Jimena Valencia Madrid and her mother, Cindy Madrid, were separated after U.S. authorities detained them June 13 for illegally entering the United States near Harlingen, Texas.

Audio of the agonized child crying when she was separated – first published by ProPublica and later by The Associated Press – galvanized opposition to splitting families. Alison pleaded with Border Patrol agents to call her aunt, whose phone number she offers from memory.

The joyful reunion occurred early Friday in Houston. Alison tells reporters that she felt desperate after being separated and that it felt good to reunite.

