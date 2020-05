The 40-year-old girlfriend of former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst is facing charges of abuse of the elderly for two attacks on the 74-year-old during an argument last week.

Dewhurst has put out a statement saying he has no interest in filing charges against Leslie Caron, calling her a “remarkable woman with many fine attributes.” Caron is accused of breaking several of Dewhurst’s ribs by kicking him in the chest at their home in Houston.