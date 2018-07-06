Home NATIONAL Giuliani: Daniels Lacks Credibility Because She’s Porn Star
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels’ claim she had sex with Trump isn’t credible because she’s a porn actress.  He said Daniels’ work as an adult film actress “entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight.”  Daniels has said she had sex with the married Trump in 2006. Trump has denied it.

Giuliani said the $130,000 that Daniels was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement to quash her accusations before the 2016 presidential election was “like a nuisance thing.” He said if her claims could be proven, she would’ve been paid millions of dollars.

Giuliani’s comments Wednesday at the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv drew a heated response from Daniels’ attorney, who on Thursday said Trump should fire Giuliani.

