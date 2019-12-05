Giuliani In Ukraine As Congress Moves Closer To Impeachment

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has paid a visit to the Ukrainian capital to hold meetings and film a documentary.

The visit is meant to revive the efforts that landed him and Trump in the impeachment inquiry now roiling Washington. It comes as Democratic lawmakers moved a step closer Thursday to drawing up articles of impeachment.

The probe was triggered by a phone call in which Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate a Trump rival. Trump denies wrongdoing.