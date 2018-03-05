Home NATIONAL Giuliani Offers New Explanation Of Comey Firing
Giuliani Offers New Explanation Of Comey Firing
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Giuliani Offers New Explanation Of Comey Firing

0
0
180502221156-rudy-giuliani-fox-news-large-169
now viewing

Giuliani Offers New Explanation Of Comey Firing

1525054469633
now playing

Sprint's Rough Week

75cda678-3f06-11e8-b6d9-57447a4b43e5_1280x720_200644
now playing

Record Exports Cut US Trade Deficit To $49 Billion

5aeac551a4153.image
now playing

China Vows Support For North Korean Economy Amid Sanctions

Trump_25407-780×520
now playing

Shakeup In Trump's Legal Team May Usher In Tougher Stance

1525328330935
now playing

"There's A Shooter": Gamblers Unalarmed Amid Vegas Shooting

ZNM512-215_2018_042032_hd
now playing

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

WireAP_d41b81f47d3f45f3959b295e6bb2eb0c_12x5_992
now playing

Giuliani Says Trump Paid Back His Lawyer For Daniels Payment

ANGELA MERKEL
now playing

Merkel: Germany Standing By Iran Nuclear Treaty For Now

David Goodall. Photo Exit International AFP
now playing

Australian Scientist, 104, Heads To Switzerland To End Life

MEXICO
now playing

Rights Group: 11,232 Displaced In Mexico By Violence

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s explanation for why he fired FBI Director James Comey is again shifting.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s new attorney, says Trump fired Comey last year “because Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn’t a target” of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Trump fired Comey last May. He initially cited Comey’s handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s emails. He later told NBC’s Lester Holt that he was thinking of “this Russia thing.”

On Fox News Wednesday night, Giuliani said Trump did the Lester Holt interview “to explain to the American people the president was not the target of the investigation.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and possible obstruction of his investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Special Counsel Team Has Floated Idea Of Subpoena For Trump
  2. Trump May ‘get involved’ In Justice Dept Dispute
  3. Ty Cobb, Trump’s Lawyer In Russia Probe Retiring
  4. Giuliani Says Trump Paid Back His Lawyer For Daniels Payment
Related Posts
1525054469633

Sprint’s Rough Week

Roxanne Garcia 0
75cda678-3f06-11e8-b6d9-57447a4b43e5_1280x720_200644

Record Exports Cut US Trade Deficit To $49 Billion

Roxanne Garcia 0
Trump_25407-780×520

Shakeup In Trump’s Legal Team May Usher In Tougher Stance

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video