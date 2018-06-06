Home WORLD Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un ‘begged’ For Summit
Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un 'begged' For Summit
Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un ‘begged’ For Summit

Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un ‘begged’ For Summit

AP) – Rudy Giuliani says President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a summit brought North Korea’s leader to “his hands and knees” to beg to reschedule the meeting.

The former New York mayor, now Trump’s legal adviser, said there was no choice but to cancel the summit after Kim Jong Un insulted the vice president and threatened nuclear war.  He says the tough line forced the North Korean leader to soften his stance.

Giuliani says that “Kim Jong Un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in.”  Giuliani spoke on Wednesday at a business conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.  The summit is scheduled next Tuesday in Singapore.

