Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe
Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe

Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe

(AP) – Rudy Giuliani says President Donald Trump has no plans to issue pardons now in the Russia investigation but could choose to do so once the special counsel’s work is finished.

The president’s attorney tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that issuing a pardon now is not necessary and could cloud what Giuliani believes is a “very clear picture of an extremely unfair investigation with no criminality involved in it of any kind.”

Giuliani says Trump retains his right to pardon and could do so after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is complete, if people were treated “unfairly.”   His comments come after onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sent to jail last week after a federal judge revoked his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in the Russia investigation.

