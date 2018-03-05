Giuliani Says Trump Paid Back His Lawyer For Daniels Payment

(AP) – One of President Donald Trump’s newest lawyers says the president reimbursed his own personal lawyer for $130,000 in hush money paid to a porn actress days before the 2016 presidential election.

The comments by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” appear to contradict Trump’s statements several weeks ago, when he said he didn’t know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Outside experts say the revelation raises a number of questions, including whether the money represented repayment of an undisclosed loan or could be seen as reimbursement for a campaign expenditure.

In reaction to Giuliani’s remarks, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Trump evidently participated in a felony and that there must be serious consequences for his conduct.