Giuliani: Trump Team Would Try To Avert Subpoena

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s attorney says his legal team would go to court to prevent any effort to subpoena the president. Rudy Giuliani appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, a day after it was revealed that Trump’s lawyers wrote a secret 20-page letter to special counsel Robert Mueller arguing that the president can’t be compelled to testify in front of a grand jury.

Giuliani says they would contest it if Mueller tried. But the former New York City mayor suggested that he did not entirely agree with the letter’s premise that a president could never be charged with obstruction of justice. He stressed, though, that Trump had done nothing wrong. And he said the legal team was leaning against having Trump be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators.