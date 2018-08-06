Giuliani Trying To Influence Perception Of Mueller Probe

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is trying to color the perception of the investigation of Russian election interference among voters and lawmakers, all while confident that special counsel Robert Mueller won’t speak up to correct him.

A series of seemingly authoritative assertions in recent weeks about the shape and scope of Mueller’s probe has helped define it in the public eye. But those pronouncements about Mueller’s probe were made by Giuliani.

Giuliani told The Associated Press on Thursday from Israel that -quote – “Normally in a criminal or civil investigation, the audience would not be the public. But in this one, it is.”