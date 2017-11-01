Home TEXAS Glenn Beck Dismissed From Muslim Boy’s Lawsuit Over Clock
Glenn Beck Dismissed From Muslim Boy’s Lawsuit Over Clock
TEXAS
Glenn Beck Dismissed From Muslim Boy’s Lawsuit Over Clock

(AP) — A judge has dismissed conservative commentator Glenn Beck as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his Dallas-area school .  The Dallas Morning News reports state District Judge Maricela Moore on Monday dismissed claims against Beck, his network, and against a conservative think tank.  Beck’s attorney, Michael Grygiel, said Beck was pleased with the ruling.

In September, Mohamed Mohamed filed the defamation lawsuit on behalf of himself and his 14-year-old son, Ahmed, who was arrested in 2015 after his clock was mistaken for a hoax bomb.  Mohamed had argued comments made by Beck and others led the public to believe his family members were terrorists.  Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne remains a defendant in the lawsuit.

