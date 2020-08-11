CORONAVIRUSCOVID WORLDWORLD

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 20M As Russia Approves Vaccine

FILE In this file photo made from footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, medical workers in protective gear prepare to draw blood from volunteers participating in a trial of a coronavirus vaccine at the Budenko Main Military Hospital outside Moscow, Russia. Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

(AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 20 million as Russia became the first country to approve a vaccine against the virus. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting on Tuesday that one of his two adult daughters had already been inoculated. A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University showed total confirmed cases globally climbing past 20 million. The countries with the most infections are the U.S., India and Brazil. Russia has the fourth most. Health officials believe the actual number of people who have been infected is much higher, given testing limitations and that as many as 40% of those with the virus show no symptoms.

