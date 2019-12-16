Global Markets Mixed After US-China Trade Deal

A currency traders watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday following a U.S.-Chinese trade deal that disappointed some investors. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency traders watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Asian stock markets were mixed Monday following a U.S.-Chinese trade deal that disappointed some investors. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Global stock markets are mixed following a U.S.-Chinese trade deal that disappointed some investors. London, Frankfurt and Shanghai advanced while Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. The interim “Phase 1” deal announced Friday was in line with market expectations. The two sides agreed to reduce some punitive tariffs imposed in their fight over China’s technology ambitions and trade surplus. Beijing agreed to buy more American farm exports. Separately, China reported stronger factory activity and spending in November.