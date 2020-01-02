Global Markets Mostly Higher On Optimism About US-China Deal

Global shares are mostly higher on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal as regional markets open for the new year’s first day of trading. Benchmarks in France and Britain are rising in early trading. U.S. futures prices are also rising. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1% and the Shanghai Composite edged up 1.2%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was still closed for the New Year’s holiday. President Donald Trump said an initial trade deal with China would be signed later this month. North Korea’s promise to soon reveal a new strategic weapon weighed on sentiments.
