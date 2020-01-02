Global Markets Mostly Higher On Optimism About US-China Deal

Dancers in traditional costumes perform to celebrate the opening of this year's trading in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal as most of the region's markets opened the new year's first day of trading Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Global shares are mostly higher on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal as regional markets open for the new year’s first day of trading. Benchmarks in France and Britain are rising in early trading. U.S. futures prices are also rising. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1% and the Shanghai Composite edged up 1.2%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was still closed for the New Year’s holiday. President Donald Trump said an initial trade deal with China would be signed later this month. North Korea’s promise to soon reveal a new strategic weapon weighed on sentiments.