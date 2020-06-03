Global Stock Markets Continue To Rise As Economies Reopen

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Asian shares are rising after Wall Street extended its gains for the third straight day, driven by optimism over economies reopening from shutdowns to stem the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — Global shares are up as more economies reopen from shutdowns they had imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Shares in France, Germany and Britain were higher in midday trading Wednesday after strong gains across Asia. Wall Street futures also are higher, auguring further advances. But concerns remain about the Chinese and U.S. economies and over whether the protests in the U.S. will set off another rise in COVID-19 cases. Investors are hoping the gradual lifting of lockdown provisions will help economies rebound from the coronavirus crisis.