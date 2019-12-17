WORLD

Global Stock Markets More Subdued After US Hits Records

Stock markets have eased back after a rally inspired by hopes over Brexit and a potential trade truce between the U.S. and China. Benchmarks edged lower in Paris and London on Tuesday but rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.  Among the reports out of China helping drive the recent rally were growth in factory activity and retail sales in the world’s second-largest economy that both beat analysts’ expectations. Markets got a big boost in confidence after the U.S. and China on Friday announced a long-awaited “Phase 1” trade deal. It alleviated some uncertainty, though many issues remain unresolved.

