Global Stocks Inspired By US Rally, Hopes For Chinese Growth

In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, photo, an investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. Asian stock markets on Friday, Jan. 17 have followed Wall Street higher after China reported its economy grew by 6.1% in 2019 and Washington and Beijing signed an interim trade agreement. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Global stock markets are up, seemingly buoyed by high spirits on Wall Street this week. Investors are looking positively on Chinese economic data, which suggests its growth may have stabilized. Markets in London and Frankfurt are higher, and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed with gains. Wall Street futures are up. Chinese economic growth was the lowest since 1990 but forecasters pointed to improved activity in December as a possible sign the downturn might be nearing a bottom. That could be helped by the trade agreement that the U.S. and China signed this week, as it could help revive consumer and business confidence.