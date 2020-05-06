WORLD

Global Stocks Push Higher As Nations Ease Pandemic Lockdowns

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as hopes for a global economic recovery rose after more governments eased anti-virus controls. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Global stock markets are mostly higher as hopes for a global economic recovery rise after more governments eased anti-virus controls. Benchmarks in much of Europe and Asia and Wall Street futures are up on Wednesday. Japanese markets were closed. Investors are increasingly optimistic as European countries and some U.S. states allow businesses to reopen despite warnings coronavirus infections still are rising and a global recovery could be some way off. President Donald Trump, running for re-election during a slump that has thrown more than 20 million Americans out of work, said he wants the U.S. economy to reopen but acknowledged some people will be “badly affected.”

