GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico

(AP) – Union officials for General Motors Canada say the company is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ontario, and moving those jobs to Mexico, where the union says labor is cheaper.

Unifor Local 88 spokesman Mike Van Boekel said Friday that the layoffs will take effect in July at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, which currently employs 2,800 Unifor workers.  Unifor’s national president Jerry Dias says the decision “reeks of corporate greed” and is a clear sign that the North American Free Trade Agreement must be renegotiated. U.S. President Trump has told Mexico and Canada he wants to renegotiate NAFTA, or perhaps even scrap it.

GM Canada says it gave Unifor advance notification of how product changeovers would affect workers at three Ontario plants.

