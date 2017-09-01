Home NATIONAL GM CEO: Won’t Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet
GM CEO: Won’t Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet
NATIONAL
0

GM CEO: Won’t Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet

0
0
general-motors
now viewing

GM CEO: Won’t Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet

wall_mexico_texas-1024×683
now playing

Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border

c7b1b732f5e14936b4e6dc54f03a5d5e-780×520
now playing

Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling

mideast-egypt-bombing_kuma-759
now playing

Suicide Truck Hits Egypt Security Post In Sinai, Killing 10

170108070646-01-jerusalem-vehicle-attack-0108-exlarge-169
now playing

9 Arrested Following Attack In Israel

nevada_floods_65923
now playing

More Possible Flooding, Mudslides For Parts Of CA And NV

6b724484dace4815a2023bd036089a43-780×975
now playing

Airport Shooting Suspect Due For Florida Court Appearance

1e7dc725fd2d46aab7d97c085ee62fb6-780×489
now playing

Paris Police: 16 Arrested Over Kardashian West Jewelry Heist

abigail estrada disappeared 2007 ruben torres suspect indiceted
now playing

Suspected Killer Of Abigail Estrada Set For Trial Monday

joe-lopez-grupo-mazz
now playing

Former Tejano Star Set To Be Released From Prison

el-jardin-hotel
now playing

Teen Vandals Suspected Of Starting Fire That Damaged Brownsville Landmark Hotel

(AP) – General Motors CEO Mary Barra says her company has no plans to change its production plans because of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.

Barra says at an event before the Detroit auto show Sunday that capital decisions in the auto business are made two-to-four years in advance.

Last week Trump threatened on Twitter to slap a tax on GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze to the U.S. from Mexico.

GM only imports a small number of Cruze hatchbacks from Mexico and makes all Cruze sedans at a factory in Ohio.

Barra says it’s too early to talk about tariffs. She says GM’s production is more in common with Trump’s wishes than it is different.

Barra is part of a group of CEOs that will advise Trump on economic issues.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border
  2. Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More
  3. Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling
  4. Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘sort of opposites’
Related Posts
wall_mexico_texas-1024×683

Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border

Zack Cantu 0
c7b1b732f5e14936b4e6dc54f03a5d5e-780×520

Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling

Zack Cantu 0
nevada_floods_65923

More Possible Flooding, Mudslides For Parts Of CA And NV

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video