GoDaddy Boots White Nationalist Site After Protest Violence
FILE PHOTO: The logo for internet company GoDaddy inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas California
GoDaddy Boots White Nationalist Site After Protest Violence

(AP) – A prominent white nationalist website that promoted a Virginia rally that ended in deadly violence Saturday is losing its internet domain host.

GoDaddy tweeted late Sunday night that it has given the Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider because the site has violated GoDaddy’s terms of service.

GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race tells the New York Daily News that the Daily Stormer violated its terms of service by labeling a woman killed in an attack at the event in Charlottesville “fat” and “childless.” Heather Heyer was killed Saturday when police say a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally.

Shortly after GoDaddy tweeted its decision, the site posted an article claiming it had been hacked and would be shut down.

