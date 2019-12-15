Going Home: Thunberg Stuck On Floor Of Crowded German Train

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg listens to speeches before addressing the U.N. climate conference n Madrid, Spain. On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, The Associated Press reported on a video circulating online and inaccurately described, in some social media posts, as showing Thunberg firing an AR-15 rifle. The shooter in the video is another young Swede named Emmy Slinge. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has tweeted a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a German train surrounded by piles of suitcases and backpacks. The Swedish teenager wrote that she is “traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!” Some Twitter users replied to Thunberg with sympathy for the strenuous trip back from the U.N. climate conference in Madrid. Other complained about the German railway Deutsche Bahn, which has made headlines for its delays. The German railway responded Sunday by wishing the teenager a good trip back and said it’s working on getting more trains, connections and seats.