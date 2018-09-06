Home NATIONAL Golden State Sweeps Cleveland
(AP) – The Warriors have romped to their second straight NBA championship, beating Cleveland 108-85 to finish a four-game sweep.

It’s the third title in four years for the Warriors and the second one they won in Quicken Loans Arena, where their 2015 title was secured. The Cavaliers won the rematch the next year but Golden State has handled them easily to finish the last two seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and Kevin Durant had 20 for the Warriors, who won their sixth NBA title to tie Chicago for third place behind Boston and the Lakers.

LeBron James checked out with 4:03 remaining in what could have been his final game in Cleveland, with fans chanting “MVP! MVP!” as he went to the bench after congratulating some of the Warriors.

But it was Durant who was voted MVP of the series.

