Gone In 6 Minutes: An Ethiopian Airlines Jet’s Final Journey

FILE - In tis Saturday, March 23, 2019 file photo, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 sits grounded at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines flight encountered problems with their new Boeing jetliner from nearly the moment they roared down the runway and took off. A preliminary report on Thursday, April 4, 2019, by Ethiopian investigators reveals a minute-by-minute narrative of the gripping and confusing scene in the cockpit before the March 10 crash. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

(AP)–A preliminary report by Ethiopian investigators on the March 10 crash that killed 157 people reveals a minute-by-minute narrative of the gripping and confusing scene in the cockpit.

Pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines flight encountered problems with their new Boeing jetliner from nearly the moment they roared down the runway and took off. For six minutes, they were bombarded by warnings from the plane as they fought for control.

Thursday’s report found that a malfunctioning sensor sent faulty data to the Boeing 737 Max 8’s anti-stall system and triggered a chain of events that ended in a crash so violent it reduced the plane to shards and pieces. The pilots’ struggle, and the tragic ending, mirrored an Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air Max 8 off the coast of Indonesia.