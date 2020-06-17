Gone In Less Than 24 Hours

Less than 24 hours after city commissioners voted to remove it, the Confederate monument is gone from Brownsville’s Washington Park.

Early Wedneseday morning, crews loaded the large rock structure on a flat-bed trailer and a truck hauled it away. The Brownsville City Commission Tuesday evening unanimously agreed that the 92-year-old monument to Jefferson Davis had to go, culminating a years-long effort to get it out of the public eye.

Ahead of casting his vote, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said the things Jefferson Davis stood for as president of the Confederacy do not reflect the binational culture and values of Brownsville. It’s not clear yet where the monument was taken to. And where it will end up is still up in the air.