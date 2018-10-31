Gone To Pot: Marijuana Shortages Plague Canada

(AP) – Canada’s legal recreational market is off to a bumpy start. Supply shortages have been rampant in the two weeks since Canada became the largest national pot marketplace.

Quebec closed its government-run shops from Monday to Wednesday because there was no pot to sell. Ontario’s online government store can’t fill all its orders, and British Columbia still has just one legal retail outlet. The Canadian government has added 300 people to more quickly process licenses for producers to increase supply.