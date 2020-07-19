Gonzalez Co-Sponsors Bill To Provide Isolation Space For COVID-19 Patients

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is co-sponsoring legislation that would help states lease hotels to temporarily house people who’ve contracted the coronavirus but can’t quarantine themselves.

The Isolate COVID-19 Act would send federal funds to the states allowing them to lease hotel rooms for individuals who have COVID-19 but are unable to isolate in their homes for fear of infecting an older family member.

Gonzalez cites research showing high transmission rates of the virus within households, with Hispanics being hit especially hard because many live in multi-generational households. Gonzalez says the bill would give people with COVID-19 a place to stay – away from their loved ones.