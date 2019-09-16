Gonzalez Moves From Castro To Biden

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has switched his presidential endorsement – from Julian Castro to Joe Biden. The move follows Thursday’s debate during which Castro took on Biden during a discussion on health care, and called him out for contradicting himself while explaining his policy.

Castro has since come under fire for what some saw as taking a shot at the former vice president’s age and state of mind. Gonzalez’s new endorsement statement didn’t reference the debate exchange, only saying it’s time for Democrats to consolidate behind a candidate who has a legitimate chance to win the Democratic nomination and defeat President Trump.

Gonzalez now joins the Valley’s other two congressmen in their support for Joe Biden.