Gonzalez Requests Valley Census Bureau Office

Saying the Rio Grande Valley consistently suffers from a costly undercount, McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is asking the Census Bureau to set up an office in the region.

Gonzalez has written to the acting director of the Census Bureau urging a prompt opening of a regional office. Gonzalez says a Census Bureau office in the Valley would break a pattern of undercounting the population which may have cost the region tens of millions of dollars.

In his letter, Gonzalez asks that an office be set up for the 2020 census to ensure that the survey accurately captures the recent population growth.

