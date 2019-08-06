Gonzalez, Vela, Others Demand CBP Provide Details On Wrongful Detention Of Edinburg Student

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is leading a group of colleagues demanding answers following the recent wrongful Border Patrol detention of an Edinburg high school student.

Gonzalez, Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela, and two dozen other House members have signed a letter to CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan calling on him to detail how the agency handled the case of 18-year-old Francisco Erwin Galicia – a U.S. citizen. The letter also asks for a clarification of testimony by a high-ranking Border Patrol agent who told a congressional committee that Galicia never told the detaining agents he was a U.S. citizen. However, according to the letter, the Border Patrol’s own detaining documents “indicate otherwise.”

Agents detained Galicia at the Falfurrias checkpoint June 27th amid confusion over his citizenship documents. He was taken to the McAllen station where he spent three weeks before he was transferred to an ICE detention facility where he was able to contact his family for the first time. He was released July 23rd.