Home WORLD Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title
Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title
WORLD
0

Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title

0
0
image (1)
now viewing

Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title

PARKLAND FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING-2
now playing

The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials

HURRICANE HARVEY DAMAGE
now playing

Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

NSA Shooting
now playing

NSA Incident Not Linked To Terrorism

David Shulkin
now playing

Watchdog's Report Faults VA Chief Over Europe Trip Expenses

media_e295d1188be3433ca633bdb57e5a9fa3-DMID1-5dsdakb4s-640×360
now playing

Shooting Range Tied To Trumps Rattles Neighbors

WireAP_60f970641a6f4645a1a1ec507c2e5b8b_12x5_992
now playing

New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
now playing

Ally: Israel PM Not 'Living Up To' Expectations

early vote early voting
now playing

Early Voting Starts Wednesday For McAllen District 1 Runoff

vote
now playing

2 Bond Proposals To Be On The McAllen May Ballot

(AP) – Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men’s halfpipe, slicing through the gray South Korean sky on Wednesday to post a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games.
The 31-year-old White trailed Japan’s Ayumu Hirano going into the last of the three runs in the 12-man final, but put together a daring set that included consecutive 1440-degree spins. The Flying Tomato threw his board in the air when his winning score flashed, setting off a delirious celebration.
Hirano, who vaulted into the lead during his second run with a score of 95.25, took silver. Australia’s Scotty James earned bronze.
White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics. Speedskater Bonnie Blair won gold in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Games.

Related posts:

  1. Early Voting Starts Wednesday For McAllen District 1 Runoff
  2. Russian Investigators Study Crashed Plane’s Flight Recorders
Related Posts
WireAP_60f970641a6f4645a1a1ec507c2e5b8b_12x5_992

New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory

Zack Cantu 0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

Ally: Israel PM Not ‘Living Up To’ Expectations

Zack Cantu 0
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis

Mattis: Allies Must Take Responsibility For Syria Detainees

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video