Goodbye Bealls, Hello Gordman’s

The very familiar Bealls stores across the Rio Grande Valley will soon no longer be known as Bealls. A re-branding of the department store chain is underway and most of the dozen-plus Valley Bealls stores will be converted to Gordmans probably by next spring.

The change is being announced by the parent company of Bealls and Gordmans, Stage Stores Incorporated. Gordmans is an off-price retailer and a Stage spokeswoman tells the Valley Morning Star the success of that concept is what’s prompting the change.

The spokeswoman adds that during the transition, all Bealls employees will be offered jobs at Gordmans.