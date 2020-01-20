Google CEO Calls For Regulation Of Artificial Intelligence

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, a metal head made of motor parts symbolizes artificial intelligence, or AI, at the Essen Motor Show for tuning and motorsports in Essen, Germany. The Trump administration is proposing new rules guiding how the U.S. government regulates the use of artificial intelligence in medicine, transportation and other industries. The White House unveiled the proposals Tuesday, Jan. 7, and said they're meant to promote private sector applications of AI that are safe and fair. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Google’s chief executive is calling for a balanced approach to regulating artificial intelligence. Sundar Pichai’s comments come as lawmakers and governments seriously consider putting limits on how artificial intelligence is used. Pichai said in a speech in Brussels that “there is no question in his mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. The question is how best to approach this.” He spoke on the same day he was scheduled to meet the EU’s powerful competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager who has set her sights on artificial intelligence. Vestager has in previous years hit Google with big fines for allegedly abusing its market dominance.