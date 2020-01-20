Google CEO Calls For Regulation Of Artificial Intelligence

Google’s chief executive is calling for a balanced approach to regulating artificial intelligence. Sundar Pichai’s comments come as lawmakers and governments seriously consider putting limits on how artificial intelligence is used. Pichai said in a speech in Brussels that “there is no question in his mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. The question is how best to approach this.” He spoke on the same day he was scheduled to meet the EU’s powerful competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager who has set her sights on artificial intelligence. Vestager has in previous years hit Google with big fines for allegedly abusing its market dominance.
Comments