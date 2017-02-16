Home NATIONAL GOP Bill Would Allow States To Defund Planned Parenthood
NATIONAL
PLANNED PARENTHOOD
(AP) – The House has voted to make it easier for states to deny federal family-planning funds to groups such as Planned Parenthood that also perform abortions.

An Obama administration rule says states cannot deny funding to clinics for reasons unrelated to their ability to provide basic family planning services. Federal dollars cannot be used to pay for abortions, except in restricted circumstances.

Republican Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee says the rule, finalized in December, unfairly restricts how states can spend federal family-planning funds. She says states should be “empowered to make their own health-care decisions without fear of reprisal from the federal government.”  Supporters say the rule protects access to health care for millions of women.  The measure was approved on a 230-188 vote and now goes to the Senate.

