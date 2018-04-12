Home NATIONAL GOP Campaign Committee Reports ‘cyber intrusion’
GOP Campaign Committee Reports ‘cyber intrusion’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

GOP Campaign Committee Reports ‘cyber intrusion’

0
0
CYBER ATTACK
now viewing

GOP Campaign Committee Reports ‘cyber intrusion’

HARLINGEN POLICE DEPT
now playing

Harlingen Police Chief Announces Retirement

GUILTY PLEA
now playing

Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam

Jeffrey Epstein
now playing

Wealthy Sex Offender Settles Suit, Averting Victim Testimony

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
now playing

US To Suspend Arms Pact Over Russia's 'cheating'

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks

PARIS RIOTS
now playing

Macron Visits Building Torched By Protesters

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush
now playing

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
now playing

Elderly Man Accused Of Getting 12-Year-Old Pregnant

GEORGE H W BUSH MEMORIAM
now playing

Texas A&M Shutting Down Thursday For Bush Burial

WINTER WEATHER ICE AUTO COLD WEATHER
now playing

Snow And Ice Expected In Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas

(AP) – The National Republican Congressional Committee says it was hit with a “cyber intrusion” during the 2018 midterm campaign and the breach has been reported to the FBI.

Committee spokesman Ian Prior says Tuesday that the intrusion was by an “unknown entity,” but an internal investigation also has been launched.  The statement did not provide additional details about the incident, but added the security of the committee’s data is of paramount concern.  The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers said the committee has hired multiple cybersecurity staffers to work with its candidates and promised to do more.Politico first reported the news.

Related posts:

  1. Wisconsin Republicans Advance Lame-Duck Bills
  2. Sully Visits Former President Bush’s Casket
  3. Palmview To Prepare For Second Mayoral Election
  4. Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam
Related Posts
Jeffrey Epstein

Wealthy Sex Offender Settles Suit, Averting Victim Testimony

jsalinas 0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US To Suspend Arms Pact Over Russia’s ‘cheating’

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video