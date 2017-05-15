GOP Candidate For FBI Says No Special Counsel For Inquiry

(AP) – One of several candidates President Donald Trump is considering to replace fired FBI Director James Comey sees no need for a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Sen. John Cornyn – a former attorney general in Texas – has expressed concerns about Russian interference in U.S. elections. His position echoes that of many in the Senate GOP caucus.

Cornyn is the Senate majority whip and the No. 2 Republican, a job that often puts him in the position of speaking for the party and defending Trump. He took the opposite position during the 2016 election, joining fellow Republicans in asking for a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton’s email practices. Cornyn is a member of the Judiciary and Intelligence committees.