NATIONAL GOP Defense Hawks Urge Trump To Take Out Syria's Air Force
GOP Defense Hawks Urge Trump To Take Out Syria’s Air Force
NATIONAL
GOP Defense Hawks Urge Trump To Take Out Syria’s Air Force

JOHN MCAIN LINDSEY GRAHAM
GOP Defense Hawks Urge Trump To Take Out Syria’s Air Force

Syrian President Bashar Assad
(AP) – Two Republican senators are calling on President Donald Trump to take out Syria’s air force in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people. More than two dozen of the dead were children.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are defense hawks and among Trump’s sharpest critics in the party. They say in a statement that Syrian President Bashar Assad “has crossed a line” and “must pay a punitive cost for this horrific attack.”  Graham tells reporters he doesn’t believe Trump needs authorization from Congress.   Graham says of Assad, “Hit this guy. You’ve got my full permission.”

The Trump administration and other Western officials have blamed the chemical attack on Syrian government forces. Syria has denied the allegations.

