GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception

(AP) – House Republicans and Democrats who are veterans are pleading with President Donald Trump to make an exception to his refugee and immigration ban for those who aided U.S. forces in the terror fight. In a letter to the president this week, the 16 lawmakers also sought special consideration for children from war-torn regions in need of life-saving surgery.

Trump’s executive order barred entry of refugees for four months and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – for three months and Syrians indefinitely. The lawmakers include some of the more conservative from Oklahoma, Louisiana and Utah. They say they are motivated after walking “among these valiant and courageous souls who have helped the U.S. armed forces” and concerned for suffering children.