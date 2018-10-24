Home NATIONAL GOP Deplores Attempts ‘to terrorize’ Officials
GOP Deplores Attempts ‘to terrorize’ Officials
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

GOP Deplores Attempts ‘to terrorize’ Officials

0
0
House Republican Leader Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Address The Media After Weekly Party Conference
now viewing

GOP Deplores Attempts ‘to terrorize’ Officials

AUTO CRASH WRECK CRASH
now playing

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely
now playing

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

Child Deaths Viral Outbreak
now playing

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

920×920
now playing

Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN
now playing

NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

METH BUST
now playing

McAllen Woman Nabbed In Huge Oklahoma Meth Bust

GOV ANDREW CUOMO
now playing

Suspicious Package Also Received At Governor Cuomo's NYC Office

Generic-High-School-Football-5
now playing

Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions

(AP) – House Republican leaders say that the person or people who sent explosives to the homes of Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama should be brought to justice.  House Speaker Paul Ryan said they were “reprehensible acts” and “we cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures.”

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to Obama.Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said “this is a dangerous path and it cannot become the new normal.”   He said the attempted attacks are “pure terror.”

Scalise survived life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice in 2017. He tweeted that he’s experienced “first-hand the effects of political violence.”

Related posts:

  1. White House Says Attempted Attacks ‘despicable’
  2. NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb
  3. Report: Agencies Blindsided By Trump Immigration Order
  4. No US High-Ranking Officials To Attend China Investment Fair
Related Posts
Child Deaths Viral Outbreak

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

jsalinas 0
MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN

NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

jsalinas 0
GOV ANDREW CUOMO

Suspicious Package Also Received At Governor Cuomo’s NYC Office

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video