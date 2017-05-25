GOP Health Bill: 23M More Uninsured; Sick Risk Higher Costs

(AP) – Nonpartisan budget analysts for Congress have released a largely damaging report on the House-passed health care bill.

It says the Republican legislation would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured. Many people with medical problems could face unaffordable coverage options.

The Congressional Budget Office says premiums on average would fall compared to President Barack Obama’s overhaul, a chief goal for Republicans. The catch is that lower premiums may reflect skimpier benefits and the consequences of sicker people being priced out.

Democrats hailed the report as more validation that repealing Obama’s law would be harmful.

While the White House and health secretary Tom Price dismissed the analysis, House Speaker Paul Ryan said it shows the GOP bill achieves its mission of lowering premiums and reducing the deficit.