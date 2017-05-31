GOP Health Plan Could Be Costly For Those With Coverage Gaps

(AP) – The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse. Under the bill, those who go without insurance for a couple of months – whether because of a job loss, a divorce or some other reason – could face sharply higher premiums if they try to sign up again for coverage, especially if they have a pre-existing condition. Some might find themselves priced out of the market.

Supporters of the legislation say it is meant to discourage people from waiting until they are really sick before they buy insurance. People like Lisa Dammert, a thyroid cancer survivor from suburban Nashville, Tennessee, are watching the fate of the bill with concern. Says Dammert: “It scares me to death.”