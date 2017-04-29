GOP Health Plan For Pre-Existing Conditions Spawns Worries

(AP) – Doctors and patient groups are warning that the latest Republican health care bill would weaken protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

And some moderate Republican lawmakers are echoing those concerns as they cast a skeptical eye on the proposal.

The Affordable Care Act passed under President Barack Obama requires insurers to take all applicants, regardless of medical history. Patients with health problems pay the same standard premiums as healthy ones.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he thinks people with pre-existing medical conditions will be better off under the GOP plan because they’d have more options.

But a Republican health economist, Gail Wilensky, says the GOP approach gives states the option of greatly diminishing if not gutting pre-existing conditions protections.