GOP House Hopeful Says More In Congress Should Be Armed
(AP) – The Republican seeking to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress says the shooting of a congressman during baseball practice is a prime example of why more people should carry guns.

Ralph Norman told The Associated Press on Thursday that more people would have been injured or killed if officers providing security for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise hadn’t been armed. Scalise was shot Wednesday when a man opened fire morning during a practice in Alexandria, Virginia.  Norman says he has a concealed carry permit and feels members of Congress should be able to protect themselves.

Norman spoke after a forum with other candidates ahead of Tuesday’s special election for South Carolina’s 5th District seat.

